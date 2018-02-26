Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Safety concerns over the A38 have been raised yet again after another accident near Fradley - causing 30-minute delays and lengthy tailbacks.

The crash, involving a Peugeot and a Volvo, occurred at 7am on Monday, February 26, at Wood End Lane, close to Fradley Park. The scene of the collision is part of a two-mile stretch of road which has seen 18 accidents in the last five years.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the southbound carriageway was partially blocked while one of the vehicles was recovered.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called at 7am to reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

"A Peugeot and a Volvo were involved in the collision and it looks like one has gone into the back of another because of the bad weather.

"Paramedics are also on the scene, but we do not know if anybody has been injured."

The crash comes after the Burton Mail revealed that there had been 18 crashes on the two-mile stretch of road in the last five years.

A mum from Alrewas, who has set up a petition to lower the speed limit of the road, said the area was becoming "overwhelmed by ever-increasing amounts of traffic."

Alison Wright works with people who have suffered brain injuries - many of which were sustained in car accidents - and said it was "very upsetting" to see how people's lives were affected by road crashes.

She said: "The stretch of the A38 between the Lichfield and Burton areas is becoming overwhelmed by ever-increasing amounts of traffic, including a high proportion of HGVs travelling this stretch of route to access the many large warehouse depot facilities in the area.

"Over the past handful of years, local residents are starting to face almost daily disruption to their travel because of the number of accidents along the route.

"More importantly, each accident means that the injury toll and risk of death on this road is spiralling.

"We petition Highways England to undertake an urgent review of safety measures on this stretch of road and to reduce the speed limit between Lichfield and Burton to 50mph."

There is no indication that the latest accident was as a result of speeding and police say it is believed to have been caused by bad weather following snow flurries in the area.

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths has backed the petition despite the stretch of road not being part of his constituency - he said the number of accidents in and around Burton indicated that more speed enforcement should be taking place.

The MP also led the campaign which saw the speed limit on the section of the A38 between Barton and Branston reduced in 2014 following a series of serious accidents.

Eighteen crashes on two-mile stretch in FIVE YEARS

There have been 18 accidents on the two-mile section of road near Alrewas between the A513 and the Fradley junction on both sides of the road in the last five years.

Two people were killed in separate crashes, says the website CrashMap, which is compiled by collision analysts and road safety professionals. There were two other serious crashes when people were injured. The other 14 were minor accidents when drivers were not injured.

The website says on March 26 last year, there was a fatal accident and another death happened on the section of the road on April 27 last year. It also shows that on April 2 last year, two people were injured in a serious collision that involved five vehicles. The other serious crash, in December 2014, involved two vehicles, with one person injured.