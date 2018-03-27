Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers setting out on their morning commute can breathe a sigh of relief today, after a busy stretch of the A38, which was closed all day yesterday due to a burst water main, re-opened.

The burst water pipe caused flooding to affect the northbound carriageway of the A38 between the A513 for Alrewas and Tamworth turn off and B5016 for Barton and Walton and emergency services were forced to close part of the dual carriageway for more than a day, while maintenance and repair works were carried out.

While both sides of the dual carriageway were initially closed on Sunday, March 25 at around 10.45pm, the southbound side re-opened yesterday morning.

However, extensive works to repair the damage meant that the northbound carriageway remained closed for all of Monday, causing havoc on the roads in surrounding areas.

Bus company Midland Classic was forced to make changes to its normal routes and put on additional services to cater to customers affected by the floods, while drivers using the A515 Yoxall Lane and Main Street at Walton were finding severe delays due to diversions.

A spokesman for South Staffs Water apologised for the inconvenience and said: "South Staffs Water would like to apologise for the closure of the northbound A38 between Alrewas and Barton due to a burst water main.

"The company is aware of the travel impact the road closure is having and the inconvenience caused, while its teams remain on site and work to repair the 18-inch pipe before this key route is re-opened.

"These works are being delivered in close liaison with Highways England and Staffordshire County Council Highways.

"Previously, South Staffs Water received a report of water coming out of a drain cover at this location and carried out investigations. Initially, it was unclear if the source of the water was local run-off, from a sewer or from the company’s water main and to support this work, Highways England arranged for drain clearing works, which were carried out overnight on March 23.

"With the A38 being a major road, significant planning is required before the road can be closed to undertake the required advanced investigation. This planning was in progress at the time when the main burst on March 25.

"As soon as the pipe is repaired, the road surface will be re-laid and the road will re-open soon after that.

"South Staffs Water has re-routed its water supplies, following the burst pipe, so the impact on South Staff Water customers, in terms of water provision, is minimal with eight customers being currently without supply in the immediate vicinity of the burst pipe.

"Once again, South Staffs Water would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank customers and the general public for their understanding, while the repair is taking place."

The water provided has confirmed that the road has now re-opened.