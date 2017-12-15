Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One lane of the A38 northbound remains closed due to flooding, traffic and travel information website Inrix has revealed.

One lane of the A38 was closed between A5121 (Branston Interchange) and A5121 (Clay Mills) due to an earlier accident involving two lorries.

Two drivers were treated for minor knee and shoulder injuries.

While the vehicles have now been cleared, the lane is still closed due to flooding and there is queuing traffic.

The website reports: "Lane two (of two) is closed due to flooding. Restrictions were lifted due to the accident, however a lane closure has been put in place due to the flooding.

"Affecting traffic towards Derby. The accident was near Shobnall Bridge."

Updates to follow