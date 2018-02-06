Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people have been taken to hospital after an early morning crash which has left a busy stretch of the A38 closed.

Drivers are being warned of long delays after the collision between a car and a lorry, which happened at 6.15am on Tuesday, February 6, on the southbound carriageway, between the A513 for the Alrewas and Tamworth turn off and Fine Lane, at the Fradley Arms junction.

Police and trauma doctors were on the scene alongside, three ambulances and the fire service who worked to free those trapped in the vehicles. The southbound side is currently closed and is expected to remain so for a considerable time, police have said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We received a call at 6.15am with reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry outside of the shell station on the A38 at Fradley.

"There were two air ambulances en route but neither were needed so they stood down.

"There were also three ambulance on the scene as well as a paramedic officer and a trauma doctor.

"One man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and another was taken to Burton’s Queen’s Hospital."

The road, which police have warned will be "closed for a considerable amount of time" is currently congested around the B5016 Barton and Walton turn off and diversions are in place.

There is also currently slow moving traffic on the northbound carriageway where drivers have been slowing to look at the accident. The car involved was a red Vauxhall Corsa.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Our officers are in attendance and diversions are in place. The accident looks very serious and the road will be closed for a considerable amount of time."

Elsewhere on the roads, another accident on the A515 at Draycott in the Clay is also causing havoc for commuters.

The accident which happened at the B5017 / Wood Lane / Forest Road (Six Roads End) is causing slow traffic due to the partially blocked road. It is also affecting traffic between Lichfield and Sudbury.