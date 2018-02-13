Drivers heading on the A38 this morning, Tuesday, February 13, are warned to expect delays.
There has been a multi-vehicle accident on the A38 between the A5121 Branston Interchange and Clay Mills.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, this involved multiple vehicles and has led to queuing traffic on the road.
Traffic building up on the A444
Traffic is queuing up on the A444 Stanton Road, in Stapenhill, heading northbound.
The traffic is building up before St Peter’s Bridge with travel time currently around 18 minutes, Inrix has said.
Broken down vehicle causing delays on the A50
Those heading on the A50 are warned of delays due to a broken down vehicle.
The vehicle has broken down on the eastbound carriageway of the A50 between the A522 for Uttoxeter and Upper Tean and the B5030 Ashbourne Road at the Little Chef roundabout.
The road is partially blocked and it is affecting traffic between Stoke and Burton.
Reports of a young cyclist being being involved in a collision in Stapenhill
There has been reports of a young cyclist being involved in a collision at St Peter’s Island in Stapenhill.
Travel time has now increased to 30 minutes
The traffic is now backing up, with travel time increased to 30 minutes, according to Inrix.
Bus broken down in Alrewas
A bus heading from Burton to Lichfield has broken down in Alrewas. Midland Classic has reported that the 7.05am bus on route 811 from Burton to Lichfield has broken down which will delay its journey.
Bus lane now closed with lane blocked on slip road
The bus lane has now been closed by officers working at the scene with a lane blocked on the entry slip road, according to Inrix.
Delays to some bus services as traffic is now slow back to Barton under Needwood
Midland Classic has warned of delays to services X12/812, saying the traffic is now slow back to Barton under Needwood. As drivers are unable to use Branston Road, in Tatenhill, with it being closed for work for the new school, it will delay some routes.
The bus operator said it will advise further of delays “if/when things happen”.
Expect delays of around 20 minutes on the A38
According to Inrix, travel time on the A38 is currently around 20 minutes.
Highways England said the lane will be closed for some time
Highways England has Tweeted saying there are now delays between both the A5121 junctions. It asks drivers to allow extra time for their journey with lane closures expected for some time.
Police are working to clear the scene
Police are on the scene and working to clear the area. It has been reported that there have been a number of accidents in the area, according to Inrix.
Fuel on the road due to accident with one lane open
Drivers are warned there is fuel on the road, with the road completely closed until around 7am. It now has one lane open.