Drivers were warned of possible delays on the A38 due to an accident near to Barton under Needwood.

There were reports of an accident on the A38 at the Catholme turn off, at Dogshead Lane, according to traffic and travel website Inrix.

The incident was reported at 11.25am today, Thursday, March 22, and cleared at around noon.

We have no more information about the accident at this time but will keep you up to date.

A broken down vehicle is also causing problems on the northbound carriageway of the M1 in Leicestershire, between Junction 28 for A38 to Alfreton and Mansfield and the A29 for Chesterfield and Mansfield.

One lane of four has been closed and traffic is currently coping well.