The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The northbound lane of the A38 continues to be closed following a burst water main this morning, causing major disruption for motorists.

Drivers are being advised that diversions are still in place, and delays should be expected for those travelling on the road.

The road was initially closed on both sides at 10.45pm on Sunday, March 25, after a pipe burst and flooded the road.

The road surface is damaged, while the southbound carriageway reopened at 6.25am, but traffic is continuing to be affected between Lichfield and Burton.

The most recent update on the website of South Staffs Water reads: "Due to a burst main the A38 northbound carriageway between Alrewas and A50 is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place.

"Our engineers are on site carrying out repairs. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

£1.5m pothole repair fund unveiled as part of £23.5m council transport plan

This is everything we know so far

The road fully closed at 10.45pm on Sunday, March 25.

The northbound road surface is damaged, according to traffic monitoring site, Inrix.

The northbound carriageway continues to be closed, with traffic queuing.

Bus operator, Midland Classic reports that its 812 and X12 services are being ‘severely impacted’. Extra buses have been put on, and delays should be expected.

Contractors from South Staffs Water are working to rectify the issue currently.

There are currently diversions in operation with drivers being asked to follow the signed diversion symbols via A513, A515 and B5016 to Barton (and vice-versa)

For more information, follow our live blog here: https://www.burtonmail.co.uk/news/live-flooding-closes-part-a38-1382977.