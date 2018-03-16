The video will start in 8 Cancel

A three-vehicle accident on the A38 has left a man trapped and traffic at a standstill this lunchtime.

The incident, which involves a lorry, a coach and a car, took place at around 11.30am today, Friday, March 16, and left a stretch of the dual carriageway between Alrewas and Barton turn-off closed on the northbound side of the road.

Fire crews were joined on the scene by the air ambulance and police as they work to remove casualties, which included the coach driver, who is currently trapped by his injuries.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Burton, Barton and Longton were on the scene working to remove the casualty from the coach while Staffordshire Police confirmed a driver was trapped in the coach.

Both lanes of the A38 northbound are closed and motorists are being urged to avoid the area with bus company Midland Classic also warning commuters that routes X12 and 812 will be diverted.

A statement from the fire service reads: "Due to the closure of the northbound A38 route X12 & 812 will divert via the Acorn Inn. Passengers for Branston will need to change buses in Burton."