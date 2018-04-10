The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has died in a crash on the A50 in South Derbyshire.

The 30-year-old man, who is from Derby, was pronounced dead following a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the A50.

Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses to get in touch.

The crash occurred at around 9pm, between junction four of the A38, at the Toyota roundabout, and junction three for Swadlincote and Melbourne.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, said a spokesman.

The accident resulted in major delays for motorists who were told to avoid the area as a diversion was later put in place while the stretch of road was closed in both directions.

Derbyshire police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

They want anyone who can provide any information or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to contact them on the non-emergency 101 number quoting incident 944 of April 9.