A major road into Burton was closed for more than 17 hours after an accident which saw a car crash into a tree causing major road delays.

It caused major tailbacks and traffic congestion across Burton among drivers during the morning rush-hour today, Friday, May 11.

A red Peugeot 306 hit a tree in Anslow Lane, which meant the nearby main A511 Tutbury Road was closed from 9pm last night, Thursday, May 10, until around 2.30pm today, Friday, May 11. Anslow Lane where the accident happened remained closed today as police continued their investigations.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with West Midlands Ambulance Service saying she had a cut to her head. She had been treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where she would be checked after fears her head injury was serious.

Staffordshire police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident. He was arrested an hour after the accident in nearby Horninglow Road, they said.

Officers believe the woman and a man were travelling in the car when the accident happened.

The road remained closed today while specialist officers are carrying out a 'forensic reconstruction at the scene'.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision in Anslow Lane at around 8.50pm on Thursday, May 10. The collision involved a red Peugeot 306 with two people in the vehicle.

"A 31-year-old man from Ashbourne, who was believed to be driving, was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident in Horninglow Road in Burton at 10pm.

"The passenger, a 29-year-old woman from Ashbourne, was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. She is now in a stable condition."

Tutbury Road was closed for more than 17 hours from the Beacon Hotel to just after Anslow Lane while police dealt with the incident, causing rush-hour chaos for those trying to get in and out of the town.

A police spokesman added: "As part of the on-going investigation into the collision, specialist officers are carrying out a forensic reconstruction at the scene, so Anslow Lane remains closed at this time. Tutbury Road reopened at around 2.20pm."

East Staffordshire Mayor Simon Gaskin, who represents the area as part of his Tutbury and Outwoods ward on East Staffordshire Borough Council, said: "Unfortunately there has been an accident coming out of Anslow Lane on to Tutbury Road.

"Somebody was injured and from what I understand it took a long time to get them out of the car.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in the accident. That is as much as I know. From what I have been told the road should be opening again shortly."

Chairman of Outwoods Parish Council Councillor John Anderson said: "I am very sorry to hear of this accident on Tutbury Road. The road was still closed today which caused traffic chaos as far back as Stretton and Rolleston at times this morning.

"Harehedge Lane was at a total standstill at school drop-off time. More importantly though, I do hope the lady that was injured is recovering from her ordeal and I wish her a speedy and full recovery."

Some residents living near to the scene, who had not been out that morning, said they were unaware of the commotion going on outside and others did not know what had happened, just that the road was closed.

Lesley Rainsford said: "It seems to be at the bottom of Anslow Lane. They are letting people who live down that road come in here.

"As far as we know it has been like this since the early hours of this morning.

"We had been up for a walk and it looks like something has gone into a tree in Anslow Lane."

Couple Mike Greenwood and Sarah Warburton said: "We didn't hear anything and we haven’t been out yet. However it is not unusual for sirens to be going along this road.

"There aren't many trees near that lane apart from this end of Tutbury Road. We can understand them closing Anslow Lane if they need to recover the vehicles because large vehicles use it all the time."

Bob Cadd, who lives close to the scene, said: "All I could see was from my bedroom window. I only saw the police cordon being put up about 5am this morning and police officers stopping traffic."