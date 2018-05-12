Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents at a Burton care home were taken back in time as the 'Abacus Inn' opened for business for one night only - with a wide variety of pub entertainment.

Abacus Care Home, in Rolleston Road, Burton transformed the building into a pub with the help of Burton-based brewing giants Marston's.

The Shobnall Road brewery lent Abacus a mobile bar on Friday, April 29, and some themed paraphernalia to recreate a genuine pub-style atmosphere.

The elderly residents, aged between 71 and 99 were able to dance, sing and play, and a variety of activities were laid on, including karaoke, singalongs, bingo, pub quizzes and dominos.

(Image: Google Images)

And to keep residents singing along, there was more than enough alcohol supplied by Marston's, along with bar snacks.

Registered manager of Abacus Care Home, Nicola Stephenson said: "The idea of the theme pub evening was to give our residents a trip back in time when they used to go down to their local pub for a good old singalong.

"The residents even got involved with the naming of the pub 'Abacus Inn.'

"Abacus Care Home would like to thank Marston's for the loan of the bar, it really helped turn the lounge to make it feel like a local pub."

About £76 was raised on the night, which will be donated to the residents' fund to go towards future themed evenings.

The home hosts weekly live entertainment to help stimulate the residents and make sure they are enjoying life.

Organisers are now preparing an 'around the world trip', in which each month residents will be able to learn about the culture of different countries, with examples of music and tastes of overseas speciality dishes.

The current theme for this month revolves around Canada, with facts about the country displayed on the walls of the home and even a papermache 'Bruce the moose' in the lounge.

Residents have also sampled an Acadian pie and maple syrup sponge, Canadian-style.

The next country to be featured is Sweden, followed by Russia to celebrate the forthcoming football World Cup in June.

Nicola Stephenson, from the care home, said: "Activities are extremely important in residential homes as they help to occupy a person’s day and gives those involved a sense of achievement, especially when they see their own artwork or crafts displayed.

"We have a budget allocated from the home's proprietor but are always looking for ways to fund-raise in order to raise more money."

The home generates funds in a number of different ways throughout the year, including Christmas and Easter-themed events.

However, organisers say the biggest fund-raiser is the annual summer fair, which will this year take place on July 14.

Stallholders are still being asked to sign up for this year's fair, and anybody interested should contact the home on 01283 533166 or email info@abacuscarehome.co.uk.