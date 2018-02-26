The video will start in 8 Cancel

Parents have been warned that some pupils at Abbot Beyne School, in Burton, will be off today as a boiler in one of the school buildings has broken.

The school, in Osborne Street, will remain open for most year groups, but year 10 pupils have been told to stay at home.

In a post on Staffordshire County Council's website, a spokesman for the school said: "The Linnell Boiler is broken and the building is too cold to be used for lessons.

"Lessons will take place in Evershed for key stage three and four pupils, but there is not enough capacity for all year groups.

"School will be closed for year 10 on Monday, February 26. Apologies for the inconvenience."

The school says year 10 pupils will return to school on Tuesday, February 27.