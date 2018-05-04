Drivers heading on the A38 are warned to expect delays after three vehicles have been involved in an accident.

According to traffic and travel website Inrix, there has been an accident on the northbound carriageway, after the A5121 Branston Interchange, near to the junction of Shobnall Road, Burton, this morning, Friday, May 4.

Police are currently waiting for recovery vehicles to arrive and the road is partially blocked as a result. Inrix states that there is queuing traffic and delays for those heading in that direction.

Further down the road, a lorry has broken down and partially blocking the road. This is adding to the traffic delays in the rush-hour traffic in to Burton.

Follow our live blog for more updates.