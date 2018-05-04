Drivers heading on the A38 are warned to expect delays after three vehicles have been involved in an accident.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, there has been an accident on the northbound carriageway, after the A5121 Branston Interchange, near to the junction of Shobnall Road, Burton, this morning, Friday, May 4.
Police are currently waiting for recovery vehicles to arrive and the road is partially blocked as a result. Inrix states that there is queuing traffic and delays for those heading in that direction.
Further down the road, a lorry has broken down and partially blocking the road. This is adding to the traffic delays in the rush-hour traffic in to Burton.
Follow our live blog for more updates.
Roadworks in Stapenhill causing delays
Motorists in Stapenhill are also experiencing problems getting in to Burton due to traffic lights.
Inrix states that traffic is queuing up on the A511 Ashby Road in both directions, between Geary Lane and Bretby Lane. This is due to roadworks in the area.
Ambulance at the scene
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said:
We were called at 7.57am to reports of a three-car RTC on the A38 near to Branston.
One ambulance is at the scene.
Three cars involved
Staffordshire Police say the vehicles involved are a white Volkswagen Caddy, blue Volkswagen Touareg and a grey Ford Focus
Staffordshire Police at the scene
A spokesman from Staffordshire Police said:
We were called at 7.50am today to reports of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the northbound section of the A38.
Ambulance is in attendance, but it doesn’t look like serious injuries, they’re there just to check everyone is okay.