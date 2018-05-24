An accident on the A38 at Egginton is causing major problems for commuters this evening.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix reports that the incident happened on the A38 near the A5132 on Carriers Road near the Willington and Egginton turn off.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a woman trapped by her injuries in a car at 4.20pm this afternoon.
The road is partially blocked while police and fire crews are in attendence. The condition of the woman is unknown.
Long delays should be expected on the road with traffic queuing.
This is also affecting traffic on the A513 as a result, according to Inrix.
This is because of people heading to Catton Hall for the Bearded Theory Festival, this weekend running from tonight until Sunday, May 27.
Commuters heading into the town have described the traffic as 'horrendous'.
Impacted areas include Derby Road, Wetmore Road and Ashby Road among others.
The earlier accident on the A38 at Egginton has now cleared and traffic appears to be easing around Burton town centre and the wider area.
Update from Midland Classic
It reads: “18:30 : General update - the A38 Southbound is still giving delays of around an hour to services 812, X12. This is affecting other services as a result. Much of Burton is also gridlocked, mostly a knock on from traffic trying to get to the A38... worst late runners:
Route 9 : The 1740 Burton to Ashby is 45 mins late
Route 401 : 1735 Burton to Uttoxeter (20 mins late) and 1745 Uttoxeter to Burton (20 mins late)
Route 811 : The 1525 Friary school to Burton is 110 mins late
Route 812 : 1545 Burton to Lichfield (45 mins late). this works the 1810 back from Lichfield which will be similarly delayed. The 1710 Lichfield to Burton is 45 mins late
Route X12 : The 1715 Lichfield to Burton is 50 mins late. The 1745 Lichfield to Burton is 45 mins late. The 1750 Burton to Lichfield is currently 30 mins late but has a long queue ahead.
Sorry about the delays - we are doing the best we can to keep things moving.”
Broken down vehicle on the A38
One commuter heading from Burton along the A38 claims that a broken down car is causing delays on the road.
This is just past the Clay Mills turn off and a recovery vehicle is at the scene, with traffic still able to move past.
Continued issues in Burton
Very slow traffic is being reported in Horninglow Road, Burton.
Particularly between Dover Road and the A444 Stapenhill Road, traffic website Inrix reports.
More than 30 minutes travel time on the M1
Elsewhere on the roads roadworks on the M1 northbound in Leicestershire is causing 33 minutes of delays.
At junction 23A on the A42 for East Midlands Airport delays should be expected, according to traffic monitoring website, Inrix.
Music festival traffic causing delays
Traffic monitoring website Inrix is reporting delays on a number of roads due to commuters heading to Bearded Theory Festival at Catton Hall.
According to Inrix, there are severe delays on the A38 travelling towards the festival.
This includes the A38, in Barton, where travel time has been put at around 40 minutes, between Dogshead Lane and the A513 Alrewas and Tamworth turn off.
Broken down camper van 'blocking' A38
A broken down camper van is partially blocking the A38 at Branston.
According to traffic monitoring website, Inrix this is at the A5121 Branston Interchange, with traffic queuing on the road. Police are believed to be en route to the scene, according to Inrix.
Delays for bus service on the A38
Here's what the fire service is saying
A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said:
We received a call at 16:19 to a collision involving one female trapped by her injuries. We stabilised the vehicle and extricated the lady from out of the vehicle made the vehicle safe.