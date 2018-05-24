An accident on the A38 at Egginton is causing major problems for commuters this evening.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix reports that the incident happened on the A38 near the A5132 on Carriers Road near the Willington and Egginton turn off.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a woman trapped by her injuries in a car at 4.20pm this afternoon.
The road is partially blocked while police and fire crews are in attendence. The condition of the woman is unknown.
Long delays should be expected on the road with traffic queuing.
This is also affecting traffic on the A513 as a result, according to Inrix.
This is because of people heading to Catton Hall for the Bearded Theory Festival, this weekend running from tonight until Sunday, May 27.
Commuters heading into the town have described the traffic as 'horrendous'.
Impacted areas include Derby Road, Wetmore Road and Ashby Road among others.
Elsewhere on the roads roadworks on the M1 northbound in Leicestershire is causing 33 minutes of delays.
At junction 23A on the A42 for East Midlands Airport delays should be expected, according to traffic monitoring website, Inrix.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix is reporting delays on a number of roads due to commuters heading to Bearded Theory Festival at Catton Hall.
According to Inrix, there are severe delays on the A38 travelling towards the festival.
This includes the A38, in Barton, where travel time has been put at around 40 minutes, between Dogshead Lane and the A513 Alrewas and Tamworth turn off.
A broken down camper van is partially blocking the A38 at Branston.
According to traffic monitoring website, Inrix this is at the A5121 Branston Interchange, with traffic queuing on the road. Police are believed to be en route to the scene, according to Inrix.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said:
We received a call at 16:19 to a collision involving one female trapped by her injuries. We stabilised the vehicle and extricated the lady from out of the vehicle made the vehicle safe.