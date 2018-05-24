An accident on the A38 at Egginton is causing major problems for commuters this evening.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix reports that the incident happened on the A38 near the A5132 on Carriers Road near the Willington and Egginton turn off.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a woman trapped by her injuries in a car at 4.20pm this afternoon.

The road is partially blocked while police and fire crews are in attendence. The condition of the woman is unknown.

Long delays should be expected on the road with traffic queuing.

This is also affecting traffic on the A513 as a result, according to Inrix.

This is because of people heading to Catton Hall for the Bearded Theory Festival, this weekend running from tonight until Sunday, May 27.

Commuters heading into the town have described the traffic as 'horrendous'.

Impacted areas include Derby Road, Wetmore Road and Ashby Road among others.