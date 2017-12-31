Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An accident on the A42 is causing problems for motorists this New Year's Eve.

Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that a collision took place on the northbound carriageway between junction 13 for the A511 Ashby and junction 14 for the A453 Castle Donington.

There is queuing traffic due to one lane closure.

Traffic is affecting travel from Ashby towards Lockington.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured.

Meanwhile, a speed restriction of 50mph is causing delays on the M1 in both directions.

Major road works are taking place to convert the motorway to "all lanes running".

Works will take place between junction 23A for the A42 and junction 25 for the A52 for Derby and Nottingham.

Delays are expected until October 28, 2018.