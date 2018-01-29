Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An accident on the M42 is causing problems for motorists this morning.

Drivers heading towards the M42 southbound are being warned of slow traffic between junction 11 for Burton and J10 A5 for Tamworth.

This is due to an accident that has closed one out of two lanes, traffic information website Inrix reports.

Elsewhere on the roads, there is very slow traffic on the A514 in both directions.

There is heavy congestion on A514 Swarkestone Road to A50 J3 for Swadlincote and Melbourne.

Those heading towards East Midlands Airport should also be wary of delays.

There is queuing traffic between Kegworth Road and the M1 / junction 24 / A6 / A50 for East Midlands Airport.

The Burton Mail will keep you updated with further traffic and travel updates throughout the day.