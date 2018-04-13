Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at an animal rescue centre in Stretton have been inundated with black cats - because many potential owners are opting for more colourful felines.

The team at Hillfield Animal Home, Burton’s branch of the RSPCA, say black cats are being left at the centre for months on end because would-be adopters favour more exotically-coated animals.

Liz Topliss, cattery supervisor, said: "We tend to go through phases and it it is not necessarily that we are getting more black cats being brought in, just that we really struggle to rehome them and once they are here they tend to stick around for a while.

"I am not sure why the black cats are the most difficult to find new owners for but lots of people don’t want a black cat and you would be surprised at how many state that the moment they walk in.

"They don’t give a reason why and I suppose they just prefer different colours but it is becoming such a common thing, it is quite worrying and upsetting for us to see."

Miss Topliss, 25, said that one cat in particular, Abby, had endured a particularly lengthy stay with staff desperate to find her a forever home.

She said: "Abby has been here almost a year now and we are the only home she has ever really had. We had to use a cat trap to get her as a family was moving into a property where she had been left behind with another cat, by previous occupants.

"As a result she became semi-feral and she used to be quite nervous but she has come on incredibly. She is never aggressive and never runs away. She is actually quite timid and chilled and would be well suited with a quiet home, with preferably no young children.

"Her past means she will need to be kept indoors for a while to settle and she will need someone to be patient with her.

"I have no doubt that one of the reasons Abby has been here so long is because of the colour of her fur. It can be really frustrating especially with cats like Abby who has made such progress. She would make a really nice pet for someone but gets overlooked because of the colour of her fur which is such a shame.

"I would urge people to meet the cats first before they write them off."

Abby

Abby went to the RSPCA after being abandoned by her owners at a young age and was left to fend for herself. When she was caught by inspectors she had three newborn kittens who she raised wonderfully.

Unfortunately Abby does find it hard to trust and will need an experienced owner who is willing to give her plenty of time and space to settle. She would prefer a quiet home as she can be spooked easily, so no children under teenage years.

Abby is a wonderful cat who simply needs to be reminded what living in a loving home is like so she can learn to trust again. Abby has progressed so much while at the RSPCA and it would be fantastic for her to continue this in a lovely new home!

Chaz

Chatty Chaz went to the RSPCA along with his friend Holly, after their owner was unable to care for them. Although they get on fine, the pair are not particularly bonded so could be rehomed either separately or as a pair.

They had spent many months living outside so are needing a new owner who can remind them all about the comforts of a loving home! Chaz is an outgoing and friendly character who really likes to meet new people.

He is an older gentleman so ideally would prefer a quieter home, but he would be fine to live with children over eight years old and would also be fine with younger ones who visit on occasion!

He is not keen on other animals, other than Holly, so he will either need to be rehomed with her, or as an only pet. Lovely Chaz is a really special cat who would make a fantastic companion!

Millie and Shadow

Lovely father and daughter pair Shadow and Millie are very closely bonded so will need to be rehomed together. Millie and Shadow can be quite shy at first so ideally need an owner who can give them plenty of space and time to come out of their shell.

They are used to a quiet household so we would prefer a home with no other animals or children, as they would find this too scary. Millie is the more affectionate of the pair but Shadow is quick to follow suit and really depends on Millie to give him that confidence boost.

Dexie

Quiet-natured Dexie went to the RSPCA after her owner died. She has taken a while to relax as she was traumatised by losing her owner, but she is really starting to come out of her shell and show off her sweet nature.

Dexie is a relatively independent lady who will probably prefer a quiet home where she can do her own thing and have the occasional fuss! She is an easy-going and very low maintenance female who would be an ideal addition for someone looking for a laid-back companion. Dexie would be best suited to a home with no pets and ideally adult-only.

Ebby

Ebby found herself at the animal home when she became very stressed around children and other cats she lived with. She is looking for a quiet home where she can do her own thing and won't be pestered too much.

Ebby would be fine with teenagers but would need a home where she is the only pet. She is at that ideal age where she is laid-back and relaxed but still full of life and loves to be inquisitive! Ebby would be a fantastic addition for a more mature family looking for an easy-going new addition.

Nipper and Miley

Confident Miley arrived at the animal home through no fault of her own with her three children. Miley is looking for a home where she can ideally stay with her daughter Nipper, who is nine months old and a little more on the reserved side.

The pair will need a home where there are no other animals but could be rehomed with sensible children, over eight years old who are able to respect Nipper's space and not put her under any pressure. This wonderful duo would love to find their forever home together!

Marmite

Marmite by name, but not Marmite by nature... you cannot help but love this little fellow! Marmite is a sweet natured and affectionate young cat who came to us as a stray with a wound to his leg. This has healed wonderfully and he is now ready to start his new adventures.

Marmite is one of the loveliest cats you could wish to meet and loves nothing more than rolling over for a tummy rub. Marmite generally gets on well with female cats so could possibly live with a female in his new home. Due to his fantastic nature he would be fine with children over the age of five.

How to adopt a pet from the RSPCA

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from the RSPCA can do so via the website or heading down to the animal home, which is open every day expect Sundays.

Once a special animal has caught your eye, an adoption form can be filled out to help staff determine if the animal is a suitable match. You will then be able to meet the animal and spend some time with it to see how you both get along together.

A home visit will then be arranged to ensure that your home is suitable for the pet and to make sure they have everything they will need to start their new life.

When everything has been approved, you will be able to take your new friend home. After the adoption has gone through, the new owners will receive a voucher for any important treatments they may need, such as flea treatments, neutering or vaccinations.

The RSPCA encourages responsible pet ownership and staff say it is not enough to simply love and care about pets, as owners have to be able to provide everything the animal needs.

This includes neutering, micro-chipping, annual vaccinations, veterinary care and flea and worm treatment on a regular basis, which can become quite pricey. However, pet insurance can help with stopping vets bills from becoming too costly.

The home can be contacted on 01283 569165.

Bad Black Cat Superstition

During the Middle Ages, bad black cat superstitions took hold. Some people assigned sinister qualities to black cats. Normans and Germanic people believed that, like the black raven, a black cat was a sign that a death would soon occur.

They thought that if a black cat crosses your path it was bad luck. The fears about black cats spread throughout Europe over time and, sadly, mass killings of black cats took place. Although certain areas of Europe, such as places in the UK, had some positive black cat superstitions, the black feline was often misunderstood and mistreated.

Good Luck Black Cats

There are other good black cat superstitions scattered throughout Europe. In England and other places, a black cat on a ship can be lucky. Pirates had mixed feelings about black cats. If the cat walked on and stayed on the ship, it was good luck. But if the cat walked on and then off again, the ship would sink.

It was also good for the wives of fishermen out at sea to have black cats at home to provide good luck that would help their loved ones make a safe return home. Some cultures in Europe believed that if the black cat walked toward you it was bringing good luck, and if it walked away it was taking the luck away from you.

In Japan, there are positive superstitions about black cats and cats in general. They are symbols of good fortune and prosperity. The Maneki Neko cat statue sits inside almost all businesses with one paw up, waving in the good fortune. There are both white and black Maneki Nekos. Many young, single women in Japan own black cats, because they believe it will bring in many suitors.