Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton granddad who survived a heart attack and a double bypass only to be struck down by an aggressive form of prostate cancer is fighting his way back to fitness - and the golf course.

Alan Jinks, 67, first fell ill in 2004 when he had a heart attack. Five years later a stent collapsed meaning the former Branston golf treasurer and captain ended up back in hospital.

A slow recovery meant the keen golfer had to slow down sporting activities and sadly, he was further delayed when he was hit with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2016.

Eighteen weeks of chemotherapy saw off the dreaded disease but he says the treatment knocked him for six, causing damage to his lymphatic system, requiring extensive rehabilitation to get him going again.

Alan, who is retired but used to make fume extraction equipment for the aerospace industry, eventually returned to the gym at Branston Golf and Country Club while he was still receiving care from Burton's Queen's Hospital's Oncology Department.

The father-of-two, who is married to Anita, followed a specially designed fitness programme created by Simon Wheatcroft and Leon Simpson, in the hope of gently returning to his beloved sport of golf.

Alan, who is a grandfather to four, said: "For many years Simon and Leon at Branston's gym have guided my fitness and recovery from serious illness and now they have helped me again, rebuilding my strength with a weekly personal training session followed by two sessions on my own in the gym."

"I am now back at Branston Academy's golf range getting back into the swing of golf and looking forward to a summer enjoying my game and the friendship of fellow members."

Alan, who enjoys going to village shows and vintage tractor rallies with friends in his spare time, is also back in his role of putting up the names of captains and competition winners on Branston Club's golf honours boards.

Simon Wheatcroft said: "As leader of our team of highly qualified trainers I believe that a sensitive and responsive personal service together with excellence in training techniques should come as standard and Alan's recovery from serious illness is testament to that approach."