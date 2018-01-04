The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 100 calls were received by the RSPCA this year from people reporting alleged illegal puppy breeding in Staffordshire.

RSPCA inspectors say dogs are often kept in "squalid conditions" on such farms, with "profit being put firmly above welfare".

And victims of the trade are sometimes left devastated when their new pet’s health problems emerge.

The animal charity received 116 calls this year from people in Staffordshire concerned about illicit breeders. In Cheshire, there were 117.

Across the country, there were 4,125 calls and 295 dogs rescued.

This marked a year-on-year rise from 2013, where the number of calls stood at 1,982.

In an effort to crack down on breeders putting cash over the health of animals, the Government has announced plans to tighten regulations for those selling puppies.

Seen as the biggest change in "pet vending" in the last 66 years, the proposals being developed by the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) include:

Ensuring that licensed dog breeders show puppies alongside their mother before a sale is made;

Tightening regulations so that puppy sales are completed in the presence of the new owner. This would prevent online sales where prospective buyers have not seen the animal;

Insisting licensed dog breeders can only sell puppies they have bred themselves;

Regulating adverts on and offline by ensuring licensed sellers of all pets include the seller’s licence number, country of origin and country of residence of the pet.

The new legislation means licensed breeders will have better protection under law.

Anyone selling a puppy – including via the internet – needs to have a licence and display its number.