Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Up to 200 new jobs are in the pipeline for Burton's Albion Gateway scheme - after an Aldi and Starbucks were replaced by offices and warehouses on plans for the site.

The development, near the Pirelli Stadium, off Derby Road, had been earmarked for shops, a pub, hotel, an Aldi supermarket and a Starbucks coffee shop but could now consist solely of warehouses and offices.

Birmingham-based developers St Modwen Developments claim the amended scheme is due to "high demand" for commercial space.

An original application, which would have been the third phase of the scheme, was refused by members of East Staffordshire Borough Council’s planning committee in November last year.

(Image: Chris Vaughan/Lincolnshire Echo)

Councillors feared the retail plans would severely hit trade in the town centre, spark unwanted competition for businesses, and "blow holes" in the local plan blueprint for the area.

A new application, consisting of just employment units, has now been submitted.

It forms part of a huge revamp of the former industrial site near the Pirelli Stadium. The development is now known as Albion Gateway and includes up to 300 homes, some of which are under construction.

In 2011, outline planning permission was granted for the erection of up to 300 homes, industrial units, a hotel, pub, and restaurant. However, plans for a hotel and a pub were later shelved when no operators came forward.

The first phase of the development was approved for 11 employment units in February 2015. The second phase, for 12 employment units, was also approved.

Following the refusal of its phase three scheme, including the Aldi and Starbucks, St Modwen Developments has now returned with an amended application for the 7,881 sq m site.

Plans have now been submitted to the borough council's planning department for permission to erect a builders' merchants with outside storage; extension of two buildings to form five employment units; erection of four blocks comprising 15 employment units along with access, car parking, balancing pond and landscaping.

In a report to the council, the developer said: "The individual employment units range from 232 sq m up to 537 sq m, with greater flexibility possible through alternative approaches to subdivision and amalgamation. They are intended to appeal to a wide variety of businesses, including local operations looking to re-scale, or relocate to modern premises, start-ups, plus those from elsewhere looking to expand into Burton.

"The amount of employment generated by the scheme will depend on the exact nature of the final occupiers, but it might be expected to create in the order of 160 to 200 jobs based on standard density figures."

Ian Romano, head of commercial, Midlands and North at St Modwen, told the Burton Mail: "There is high demand for commercial space at Albion Gateway due to its prime location and we are looking at the ways in which we can use the space to meet this demand. We will be announcing further information on the next phase soon."