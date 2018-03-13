The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton supermarket could be given a major facelift with extra shop floor space and a new shop front.

Aldi, in Horninglow Street, could be given more than 200 sq metres of further shop floor space as well as a new shopfront as the national chain undertakes a refurbishment of its stores throughout the country.

Aldi has applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council’s planning department for permission to build a single storey extension to the existing store incorporating a new flat roof extension with a tiled parapet.

If permission is approved, there will also be a new glazed shopfront with new entrance doors and an extended glazed canopy.

It will mean three more parking spaces, taking the total from 110 to 113. The shop floor will be increased from 940 sq metres to 1,260 sq metres.

A report to the council said: "The development is essentially an enlargement of the existing footprint and revamping of the roof to accommodate it.

"The reordering of the parking area will effect a minimal change to the appearance of the northern edge of the site, closest to the listed buildings on the north side of the road."

Aldi has said it has no plans to increase its workforce at the store from 40 people.