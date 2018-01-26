Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two children who grew up in care, one becoming a law student and the other a management consultant are urging more Staffordshire people to take up fostering after saying it transformed their lives.

Jess Rees and Marvin Campbell say foster families are needed to help children in care achieve their full potential, and have joined Staffordshire County Council's latest campaign to highlight the positive difference fostering can have on children's lives.

Jess, 19, who is currently studying law at university, said: "My foster carers were great and supported me throughout my teenage years.

"They encouraged me to work hard at school and in life in general and to take part in as many activities as I could. I'm now at uni studying law, which I love.

"I want to be a barrister one day but I probably wouldn't have got this far if it wasn't for them."

Marvin, from Lichfield, who is now a management consultant, added: "Lots of children in care will have had a tough start to their lives, so making sure they are loved and encouraged is vital if they are to flourish and realise their dreams and do well in life.

"I wasn't the easiest child and I spent many years myself in care with lots of different foster families but all children in care want is a normal family life.

"I would definitely encourage people to consider being a foster carer and it's something I'm already thinking about doing myself in the future. The difference you could make is amazing."

Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council,said the authority needed to recruit around 60 foster families over the next year.

Mark said: "We are always looking for foster families to come forward and when you hear about the amazing difference that fostering can make to a young person's life, you'll see why it's such a wonderful thing to do.

"All sorts of people from all walks of life can and do foster and our latest 'Foster a Spark' campaign aims to encourage more people to come forward.

"People who want to foster simply need to care about children, have a spare room, good communication skills and be up for a challenge. If this sounds like you and you're looking to make a difference in 2018 then please get in touch."

Foster carer Kelly Hyden started fostering when she was just 23 and has looked after over 60 children.

She said: "Fostering is the best thing we have ever done. Seeing the small differences we make in the children we care for every day is amazing.

"There is often a stigma attached to looking after children and people think the children are hard to care for and misbehave. We have cared for 66 children, mainly teenagers and while they have their challenges, they are the most polite, caring, loving individuals we have ever met.

"I'd definitely urge people to consider fostering and take that first step."

Anyone interested in becoming a foster carer can find out more at www.care4child.org or by calling 0800 169 2061. People can also attend one of the following information meetings with a chance to meet real foster carers: