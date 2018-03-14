The video will start in 8 Cancel

The fate of a Burton nightclub could be decided at private hearing later this month following allegations of assaults and incidents of disorder at the premises.

It was previously revealed Allure nightclub, in Station Street, was facing criticism from police over the alleged behaviour of some of its clients.

Concerns led to Staffordshire Police calling for a review of the club's licence which will now be discussed at East Staffordshire Borough Council’s licencing committee at Burton Town Hall on Wednesday, March 21.

The meeting was initially scheduled for March 1 but the snowy weather meant it was postponed.

Members of the public will be banned from the meeting as evidence used in the review also forms part of an ongoing criminal investigation, it says in an East Staffordshire Borough Council report.

Staffordshire Police claim there have been several alleged incidents involving customers at the club, which opened less than a year ago.

Sergeant Tracey Carsley, of Staffordshire Police licensing unit, has previously said the force became aware of several incidents allegedly involving some customers at the venue, which included assaults and other serious incidents.

Officers claim that despite being made aware of police concerns the club has been unable to control the behaviour of some customers and address the resultant issues of crime and disorder and public safety in particular.

A spokesman for the club was unavailable.

What can the licensing committee do?

Following consideration of the application the committee may do one of the following: