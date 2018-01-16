The video will start in 8 Cancel

Almost £3,000 has been raised for a Burton family who lost their home in a horrific fire on Christmas Day.

Amanda Pullen and her children were devastated after the blaze ripped through their home in Bronte Close, Horninglow.

They lost all their clothes and Christmas presents after a malfunctioning tumble dryer set the house alight.

But generous donors have answered a family friend's call to raise enough cash to replace the youngsters' gifts.

And Burton labourer Jordy Green's Just Giving page has now pulled in £2,720 - smashing his initial £2,500 target.

The 29-year-old is close friends with the kids' dad, Gav Morris, who lives with his nan in Horninglow.

Jordy said: "It's been absolutely amazing how generous people have been with all the donations, including all clothing and toys for the children.

"Items have been donated from people from all over and I would like to say 'thank you' to everyone who helped my friend and his family; the generosity has been overwhelming.

"The money raised will now go to re-homing Gav and the children and hopefully they can get on with their year and start to get back on their feet.

"Once again thank you to every single person who donated."

The blaze took hold while Gav, who is Amanda's ex, and the children were in the house.

The 31-year-old, as well as Marcus, 10; Olivia, nine; Sienna, two, and Lance, one, escaped unharmed.

The children have since been living with their mum at a friend's house, but Gav has been visiting regularly.

Jordy set up the Just Giving page as soon as he heard what had happened.

Writing on the page, he said: "The family have now been left without a home and everything they own including all the children's presents are destroyed.

"I hope I can raise £2,500 to get four children accommodation, clothing and some treats for them at this sad and awful time."

Donors have been leaving messages of support alongside their cash pledges.

One wrote: "I hope you all are okay and get your lives back to normal ASAP."

Another added: "So sorry for what happened but at least you're all safe and well hopefully next year will be a better Christmas for you and the little ones."