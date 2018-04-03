The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton personalised gift business has been shortlisted for a top award recognising the best gift shops in the country.

The Alphabet Gift Shop, which has an outlet in Union Street, has been named as a finalist in the Greats Awards, a competition which celebrates gift retailing in the UK.

The business has been shortlisted in the Independent Gift Retailer of the year in the England and Wales category.

It is the second year in a row the business has been nominated for the award.

With two traditional bricks and mortar shops, as well as an online retail business, the Alphabet Gift Shop specialises in providing personalised gifts for all occasions and celebrations.

The range of gifts includes jewellery, presents for weddings, babies and children, stationary, candles, gifts for the home, toiletries and designer greeting cards.

The business was founded in 2008, started our with its Derby store.

Owner Sue Dorling said: "We are thrilled to have been nominated for The Greats again this year.

"It was a lovely surprise when we received a call from the organisers to tell us we have been shortlisted.

"I'm particularly pleased that the skill and hard work put in by our staff at both Mickelover and Burton has been recognised and rewartded.

"We're keeping our fingers crossed for a win this year!"

To win the award the shop will face competition from five other businesses, including one close by.

The Tutbury Present Company, based in Tutbury Mill Mews, in Lower High Street, Tutbury, is also vying for the same award.

The Greats Awards recognise and celebrate not only the top independent and multiple gift retailers regionally and nationally, but also "one off" niche retailers and garden centres, as well as outstanding retail employees.

Elsewhere in the competition, the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, is up for a brace of awards.

The venue is shortlisted for Best Museum or Visitor Attraction Gift Shop.

Its retail manager, Mark Alexander, is also in contention for Retail Employee of the Year.

The winners will be announces at the ceremony in London on Thursday, May 17.