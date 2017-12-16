Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £20 million development set to change the face of Burton has been revealed through a series of 3D images - providing an insight into the town's future skyline.

The seven-acre Bargates site off High Street, Burton, could now be turned into 68 homes and flats as well as a sheltered housing block and two shops after a long-awaited planning application was finally submitted.

Jessup Build Develop has announced that a full planning application has been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council for the redevelopment of the former Bargates shopping centre and bowling site.

The proposals include 68 houses and flats, two shops, plus 72 two-bedroom apartments for the elderly, as a sheltered housing scheme.

This section of the development also includes a café area that can be used by residents and members of the public, with internal and external seating areas and views across the River Trent Washlands.

Reconfiguration of the current leisure centre car parking will provide 141 car parking spaces including seven disabled spaces. This had been part of a design specified by the council.

A public realm area with views across the Trent will provide a performance space for impromptu art performances on the Washlands, accessed via a pedestrian boulevard linked to the existing pedestrian crossing in High Street.

Strengthening of the cycle and foot route from Burton Bridge to the leisure centre will be improved by providing a dedicated cycleway and footpath.

Chartered architect Steve Faizey, of SP Faizey, said: "These proposals have been developed following lengthy consultation with the local planning authority, we also consulted MADE (an organisation dedicated to improving the quality of towns and cities by providing a high quality built environment)."

Clive Jessup, managing director of applicants Jessup Build Develop, said: "We are delighted to be able to now submit this full application and look forward to commencing works in 2018.

"The mix of properties available for sale and rent will offer a wide choice of quality accommodation to the people of Burton."

It was previously revealed in September 2016 that the council had formally announced plans for a care home, housing, shops and restaurant.

Cannock-based Jessup Build Develop in Cannock will buy the land from the council if it is granted permission by the planning committee.