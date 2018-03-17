Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An amber snow and ice warning will be in place for the Burton and South Derbyshire area from 4pm today.

With temperatures in the town only reaching a maximum of 2C, we have put together a guide of safety and wellbeing advice as well as a look ahead at what else the polar vortex has in store.

While today is already proving to be a very cold and windy day with some sunny breaks and plenty of snow showers feeding in the from the east, the worst is yet to come with heavy snow showers throughout tonight and temperatures plummeting to -4C.

An amber weather warning will be in place in the area from 4pm today.

The alert is the next step up from a yellow warning and means there is an increased likelihood of bad weather affecting which could potentially cause travel delays, road and rail closures, interruption to power and pose a risk to life and property.

On Sunday, forecasters are predicting that any snow should mostly clear away to the west leaving things mostly dry but still cold and windy, however, temperatures will still remain at 2C.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkhill said: "It will be bitterly cold with some snow for many places over the weekend.

"There are some very strong winds, meaning it could feel as low as minus seven or minus eight for some people."

Sunday is also likely to see further snow, especially for parts of the South West, where as much as 25cm could fall on higher ground.

Mr Burkhill added: "Even at lower levels we could see 5-10cm or even 10-15cm.

"It is not common for these areas to see this type of snow - it won't be the same amount we saw a few weeks ago, but it is still likely to be enough to cause some problems."

The cold weather should only last a few days and temperatures will be getting back to average for the time of year on Tuesday.

So how can you stay snug and safe during the snowstorm? From travel advice to how to heat your home, we have all the information you need to ensure you stay safe and healthy during the treacherous weather conditions, which are set to be here for the next few days.

How to stay safe in the snow

Police officers have been issuing advice to motorists to keep themselves safe when they are out and about.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Police, said: "Winter motoring requires special care and a little preparation if you are to avoid a breakdown or accident.

"If you must drive in snowy conditions, make sure you and your vehicle are well prepared and that you know how to handle your vehicle in dangerous road conditions.

"Before you set out always check your route, making sure you listen for real-time weather warnings and traffic information, and are prepared to change or delay your journey dependant on advice being given. Let somebody know where you are going and the route you are intending to take, too."

Rule 229 of the Highway Code states that, before you set off:

You MUST be able to see, so clear all snow and ice from all of your windows;

You MUST ensure that lights are clean and number plates are clearly visible and legible;

Make sure the mirrors are clear and the windows are de-misted thoroughly;

Remove all snow that might fall off into the path of other road users; and

Check your planned route is clear of delays and that no further snowfalls or severe weather are predicted.

Officers have also advised motorists that it could be extremely useful to have an emergency kit in their vehicles of a de-icer, ice scraper, torch, warm clothing, boots, a first aid kit, jump leads and a shovel. If drivers have these items in their car, they should be able to get themselves out of a tricky situation.

What are your rights if you can't get to work due to snow and ice?

Driving safely on icy roads:

Drive at slower speeds - Officers encourage motorists to drive much slower than normal and leave more room between the car in front in case they need to stop. This is because the roads could be slippery and could cause the car to skid. Breaking gently will reduce the chance of skidding. Turn on all lights - Cars should be driving with their lights on when it is foggy, even if it is the middle of the day, so that other motorists can see them on the roads. Clear any snow off the top of the vehicle - It can slip down over the windscreen and obscure the view or blow off onto following vehicles. Be careful on infrequently used roads - Even when the temperatures are above freezing, ice could appear in shady areas or on exposed roadways, such as bridges. If the roads are not used by a lot of people, the surface might not have been broken and ice could cause problems. Skidding - If a vehicle skids, drivers should depress the clutch and turn the steering wheel into the direction of the skid. When the vehicle has straighted, steer along the road. Do not brake as it will lock wheels up and could cause skidding again.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

If you get stuck or stranded:

Following the advice from Derbyshire Constabulary should mean that you won't get stranded in bad weather, but some things are unavoidable and it is important to know what to do.

Do not spin your wheels. If you are stick in a soft surface, such as mud or snow, you should not spin your wheels, as this will only dig you in deeper. Turn the wheels from side to side a few times to push snow out of the way. Clear snow out of the way of the car. Use a shovel to clear as much snow out of the way of the wheels and underneath the car. Pouring sand, cat litter, gravel or salt in the path of the wheels will help to get traction and get the car out. Do not leave your car. If you find yourself stranded, police officers have warned not to leave the car unless you know exactly where you are, how far it is to help and you are certain it will help your situation. To attract attention, hang a brightly coloured cloth from the radio aerial. Protect yourself from frostbite and hypothermia. Use woollen items and a blanket to keep warm and eat food and drink carried in the vehicle.

How to drive in snow and ice safely this winter - according to the police

Making sure you car is ready for the winter months:

It is important to make sure your car is ready for winter. Give your car a proper check-up, including:

Check ignition, brakes, wiring, hoses and fan belts;

Changing and adjusting the spark plugs;

Check air, fuel and emission filters;

Inspect the distributor;

Check the battery - most last between two and four years;

Check the tyres of air, sidewall wear and tread depth;

Check anti-freeze levels;

Service the vehicle;

Keep lights clean and check bulbs regularly so you'll be prepared for lower visibility;

Make sure wiper blades aren't worn so you can keep your windscreen as clean as possible for the extra spray, ice and rain;

Dirty windows and mirrors can make it hard to see as the low winter sun hits - make sure they are kept clean.

If you're not able to check these things for yourself, it might be worth booking your car in at a local garage for a winter service.

Gritters primed and ready as temperatures set to plummet

Gritters in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire are ready to roll as snow and freezing temperatures are forecast over the next few days.

In Staffordshire The county’s 40-strong team of gritters and snow ploughs will be rolling out as and when needed.

County councillor Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for highways and transport said: "This latest cold snap will mean freezing temperatures.

"Our gritting teams are well prepared to deal with tricky conditions, and our nine weather stations across the county will tell us what the weather is doing at a local level so we know when the gritters need to roll out. If the snow does come, our ice busters community teams will also be out keeping paths and pavements clear.

"With snow forecast this week, it is likely that conditions in some parts of the county may become difficult. Our teams do their best, but I would ask people to take care even on gritted roads, drive to the conditions and allow extra time for their journeys."

Who is most at risk?

Very cold weather can affect anyone, but you are most vulnerable if:

you're 65 or older

you're on a low income (so can't afford heating)

you have a long-term health condition, such as heart, lung or kidney disease

you're disabled

you're pregnant

you have young children (newborn to school age)

you have a mental health condition

How to keep your home warm

Follow these tips to keep you and your family warm and well at home:

if you are not very mobile, are 65 or over, or have a health condition, such as heart or lung disease, heat your home to at least 18C (65F)

keep your bedroom at 18C all night if you can – and keep the bedroom window closed

during the day you may prefer your living room to be slightly warmer than 18C

to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) babies should sleep in rooms heated to between 16C and 20C

if you're under 65, healthy and active, you can safely have your home cooler than 18C, if you're comfortable

draw curtains at dusk and keep doors closed to block out draughts

get your heating system checked regularly by a qualified professional

Protect your health in the cold

If you start to feel unwell, even if it Is a cough or cold, don't wait until it gets more serious. Seek advice from your pharmacist.

Follow these tips on keeping well in the cold:

find out if you can get the flu jab for free on the NHS

wear several layers of clothes rather than one chunky layer – clothes made from cotton, wool or fleecy fibres help to maintain body heat

use a hot water bottle or electric blanket to keep warm in bed – but don't use both at the same time

have at least one hot meal a day – eating regularly helps keep you warm; and make sure you have hot drinks regularly

try not to sit still for more than an hour or so indoors – get up and stretch your legs

stay active – even moderate exercise can help keep you warm

wrap a scarf loosely around your mouth when outdoors – add a hat and wear shoes with a good grip, too. If you have a heart or respiratory problem, stay indoors during very cold weather

Look in on vulnerable neighbours and relatives

Check up on older neighbours and relatives, and those with heart or respiratory (breathing) problems, to make sure:

they are safe and well

are warm enough, especially at night

have stocks of food and medicines so they don't need to go out during very cold weather

If you are worried about a relative or elderly neighbour, contact your local council or call the Age UK helpline on 0800 678 1174 (8am-7pm every day).

If you are concerned that the person may be suffering from hypothermia, contact NHS 111.