Multi-million pound plans to plough extra funding into improving three major roads around Burton, South Derbyshire and North-West Leicestershire have been revealed.

In a new report, the Government has unveiled plans for a Major Road Network - routes which support motorways and other major junctions - as part of a project "to move Britain ahead."

Marked up on the consultation map are the A511 from Foston through Tutbury, Burton, Swadlincote, Ashby and Coalville; the A5121 from Branston to Burton and the A516 from Littleover to Hilton.

The extra funding is being earmarked in a bid to reduce congestion, provide more reliable travel, support economic growth, housing delivery and the wider Strategic Road Network - which includes many of the main roads near Burton such as the A50 and A38.

It also seeks to relieve some villages, towns and cities of "intrusive traffic," similar issues to those experienced in Yoxall in which regular convoys of lorries are causing havoc for residents due to congested narrow roads.

Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling MP, said the project aimed to "move Britain ahead" and was part of a £61 billion investment in transport infrastructure up until 2020/21.

He wrote in his report: "Improving the roads in this network will enable more reliable travel for road users, more certainty over freight deliveries and more capacity for the journeys which are the lifeblood of our economy.

"This investment can improve quality of life by opening up land to allow much-needed housing and the development of bypasses to relieve communities of intrusive traffic."

Mr Grayling's report reveals that in 2016 the UK road freight sector brought in £13.1 billion for the economy.

A consultation has been launched and will run until March 19, 2018.

It is asking local authorities and smaller transport bodies to get together and identify priority routes through their area, which will be taken into account when funding is handed out.

The priorities would then be updated every two years with the work supported by Highways England.

Groups and councils must band together to submit schemes which seek funding of more than £20 million, with a maximum handout of £100 million per proposal.

The schemes must also prove that they would reduce congestion, support further economic growth and make journeys on the roads more reliable.