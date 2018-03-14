Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who parked so close to an ambulance paramedics were unable to load a sick patient on board has been slammed by angry emergency workers.

A shocked paramedic has shared pictures of the motorist's maroon Nissan, showing the car parked just inches away from the ambulance's rear ramp.

West Midlands Ambulance Service crews were dealing with an emergency in the Small Heath area of Birmingham on February 27 when they returned to find the driver had blocked them in at the back.

(Image: West Midlands Ambulance Service)

They had parked the ambulance on double yellow lines, with its rear light flashing to indicate they were dealing with a sick patient, before the Nissan pulled up and parked directly behind it, also on the yellow lines.

Photos of the scene show the emergency vehicle positioned next to the kerb on the double yellows, with its back doors wide open and its ramp down, ready to load the sick patient on board.

(Image: West Midlands Ambulance Service)

The car can be seen right behind it. Paramedics also found another vehicle had parked in front of the ambulance, meaning it was completely blocked in.

Emergency staff said the parking delayed their journey to hospital with the patient.

Sharing the images on Twitter yesterday, paramedic Simon Wong wrote: "Attended a 999 call.

"When returning to [ambulance emoji] with PT to go to [hospital emoji]. Cars had blocked us in front & back.

(Image: West Midlands Ambulance Service)

"Despite us parking on double yellows with our rear light flashing.

"Unable to get the stretcher on or off. #inconsiderateparking. It says keep clear on the [ambulance emoji] for a reason."

Good Samaritans were eventually able to track down the owner of the Nissan who allegedly claimed they thought they could park there because they had a disabled relative.

Simon later tweeted: "The helpful public eventually found the owner who moved their [car emoji] back a few feet to allow us to get the PT into the [ambulance emoji].

"Driver said they were allowed to park there as their relative was disabled & didn't understand what the problem was parking so close to the back of the [ambulance emoji]."

(Image: West Midlands Ambulance Service)

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "It is hugely disappointing that members of the public think it is acceptable to park so close to an ambulance, so that we are unable to load patients on to the vehicle when they need transporting to hospital.

"We would hope it would be common sense to people to avoid parking so close because it has the potential, as was the case in this situation, to delay the patient getting to hospital.

"All of our ambulances have 'keep clear' messages clearly visible on the back of them. Before deciding to park so close to our ambulances we urge people to stop and think how they would feel if it was their family member delayed getting to hospital in an emergency because someone had blocked one of our vehicles in."

The latest incident comes days after Kirsty Sharman, 26, was fined for leaving an abusive note on an ambulance which parked outside her home while on a 999 call.

(Image: WMAS)

Staff from West Midlands Ambulance Service revealed on Twitter they had found the note and had also been subjected to verbal abuse from Kirsty Sharman while they attended a neighbour's medical emergency at around noon on Sunday, February 18 in Stoke on Trent.

The note read: "If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here.

"I couldn't give a s*** if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my house."