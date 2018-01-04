The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 56-year-old man has been taken to hospital after slipping at Coopers Square shopping centre in Burton.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at to the shopping centre at 10.41am this morning, Thursday, January 4.

On arrival, paramedics found a 56-year-old man who appeared to have sustained neck injuries after slipping on steps at the centre.

He was complaining about neck pain, said a spokesman.

Due to the risk with neck injuries, the man was immobilised by using a collar brace and stretcher and was taken to Queen's Hospital in Burton as a precaution, said the spokesman.

Crews arrived at Queen's in Burton at 11.35am.

The man in question reportedly made his own way to the ambulance and declined pain medication.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said the man was taken to Queen's as a matter of course for "further assessment".