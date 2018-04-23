The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman has been treated by paramedics after she had a fall in Burton Place shopping centre, West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the shopping centre in Worthington Way just after 12.30pm after it was reported a woman was unconscious after she had fallen in the centre.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.37pm to a patient who was reported unconscious having fallen. We sent one ambulance to the scene and paramedics are currently treating the woman for any injuries she may have."

Details of the woman's injuries have not been released by the ambulance service, but she is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.

