East Midlands Ambulance crews have issued a warning to New Year revellers across the area to keep safe - after receiving 1,150 emergency and urgent calls in the first six hours of 2017.

As residents prepare to welcome 2018 in style, East Midlands Ambulance has urged partygoers to ensure they enjoy the festivities safely.

Ben Holdaway, deputy director of operations at East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), said the service had experienced a very busy Christmas period and was preparing for New Year’s Eve with a plea to revellers to start 2018 safe and well.

He said: "Every New Year’s Eve and Day we see a huge increase in 999 calls.

"In the first six hours of 2017 we received 1,150 emergency and urgent calls. That is a call every 18 seconds and twice as many as on an average night.

"Despite the big increase in calls, only 30 per cent of patients required further treatment in hospital, demonstrating that not all requests for help related to emergency or serious incidents.

"Many New Year’s Eve and Day calls could have been avoided if people had drunk alcohol in moderation and taken care.

"We don’t have an endless supply of ambulances and our message is clear: we need you to help us get to those in your community that really need an emergency response this New Year."

The traditional party night puts more demand on 999 call takers, ambulance dispatchers, clinicians in the control centre and ambulance crews than any other time of the year.

Ambulancemen say while most people will drink responsibly, others will overdo it.

Ben added: "Our frontline and control room colleagues and volunteers will be working incredibly hard, sometimes in hostile and challenging environments, to get to people in need. I thank them all for their commitment to provide quality care for the people of the East Midlands."

To support the pressures facing the NHS at this time of year, in addition to having more ambulance crews in each county, a number of treatment schemes will be operating in towns and cities across the East Midlands.

In Derbyshire, there will be a joint police and ambulance vehicle operating in the city centre, staffed by EMAS clinicians and Derbyshire Police. They will be treating patients with minor injuries to avoid unnecessary ambulance call-outs and hospital admissions.

A mobile treatment centre will be in Leicester city to treat patients with minor injuries to avoid unnecessary ambulance call-outs and hospital admissions in Leicestershire.

Follow these tips for a safe and hangover-free celebration:

• Enjoy yourself but don’t drink too much alcohol.

• Alternate alcoholic drinks with a glass of water or fruit juice – this will help to prevent you becoming dehydrated.

• Never drink on an empty stomach.

• Pace yourself by taking small sips.

• Drinking in rounds can mean you end up drinking more than you intended. Opt out and drink at your own pace.

• To avoid your drink being tampered with, never leave it unattended.

• Know your limits: both men and women should not regularly drink more than two to three units a day (a 250ml glass of wine contains three units).

