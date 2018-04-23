Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's MP Andrew Griffiths has revealed how online trolls subjected him to abuse over the birth of his baby girl.

The Tory MP has told how he was subjected to vile abuse, including one troll who told him, "I hope your baby dies" after it was first revealed his wife, Kate, was pregnant. The couple's daughter Alice was born on April 11.

It comes after the MP spoke out when glamour model and TV celebrity Katie Price called for trolling to be made a criminal offence. It came after disgusting comments were made online about her handicapped son Harvey, she said.

Small business minister Mr Griffiths, who previously clashed with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the Commons when Mr Griffiths heckled the MP, was later subjected to the campaign abuse, he says.

After announcing Alice's birth, a comment was posted on Twitter by a troll who called the MP an obscene name and said that they hoped the MP would not 'breed'.

Mr Griffiths later questioned the troll's actions by shaming them online by asking his Twitter followers: "What sort of person does that when someone is celebrating the birth of their child’.

The unrepentant troll replied: "Me."

Mr Griffiths has been subjected to internet trolling since he heckled Mr Corbyn, when the Labour leader attacked the Government’s treatment of the elderly during a debate in the House of Commons.

In backing Katie Price, Mr Griffiths said: "Unfortunately some people seem to think they can behave in a way on social media that would be unacceptable in real life, and this is something that also affects public figures like politicians."

He felt that social media companies must do more to stamp out abuse and welcomed an announcement that a social media code of practice will be published later this year, setting out the minimum standards expected of social media companies.

He added: "The Law Commission is also going to review the law relating to offensive online communications to make sure it is appropriate in the age of social media.

"People should not have to experience abuse online, and these measures will help to make social media the force for good that it has the potential to be."