Staff at a Burton gardening store were delighted to get A-list celebrity endorsement after Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was seen using their tools on TV.

Lasher Tools employees in Hawkins Lane couldn't believe their eyes when they spotted the world-famous actress making use of their products on ITV's Queen's Green Planet programme on Monday, April 16.

The documentary followed the Royal Family as they worked to create a network of national forest parks from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations which span the globe.

The network included a tree nursery in the African state of Namibia where Angelina Jolie is heavily involved in the development of suitable trees for that part of the world.

Ian Livingston, commercial director at Lasher Tools UK, said: "It's not every day a celebrity of the magnitude of Angelina Jolie is seen hand in hand with one of your products - who said the tool industry isn't glamorous!

"My phone lit up with messages from friends and customers who were watching the programme so it’s a very proud moment for Lasher Tools UK and our parent company in South Africa."

Who is Angelina Jolie?

Born in Los Angeles in 1975, Angelina Jolie starred in the HBO biopic Gia before earning an Academy Award for best supporting actress for Girl, Interrupted.

Jolie has become one of Hollywood's top marquee names, having starred in movies like Wanted , Mr and Mrs Smith , Salt and Changeling , earning her first lead actress Oscar for the latter.

Jolie later had a huge international blockbuster with Disney's Maleficent, which she both starred in and executive-produced.

She also directed the films In the Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken and By the Sea , in which she co-starred with then-husband Brad Pitt.