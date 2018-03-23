Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of a popular Burton chip shop have hung up their aprons after 36 years.

Angelo's Fish Bar has been a favourite among customers in the town ever since it opened in Wellington Street on October 4, 1982.

But now the Stretton husband and wife who have run it during that time have decided the time is right to serve their last portion of fish and chips and enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

Angelo and Sonia Evangelou set up the chip shop after being advised to buy the empty building and invest in a new business venture by relatives at the time.

The chippy was originally a shop, but when the house next door came up for sale, Mr Evangelou bought the home and knocked the two buildings together to create a large space for the chip shop and a flat to live in above.

Mr Evangelou, who will turn 72 this year, said: "We thought we would have a go.

"The business progressed, and it became a good business, and it has been up until the last day.

"The reason for leaving is because we have been here so long and I'm 71 myself. I'm well overdue for retirement."

The couple, originally from Cyprus, ran the chip shop along with their son, Panny Evangelou, now aged 40.

He was five years old when his parents opened the fish bar . Now he says it will feel "surreal" to say goodbye to the chippy after such a long time.

The father-of-three said: "Our hearts are absolutely broken. After 36 years for it to come to an end like that. It's a really hard thing to take.

"It was a really hard decision to make for all of us, and there have been lots of tears, but I feel proud to have served the customers after 36 years and I hope they can continue enjoying fish and chips for many years to come."

The shop has been closed since Saturday but that is not permanent.

The Evangelou family say the fish bar will still continue to be a chip shop, but run by a different owner and under a different name. It is due to reopen at the end of April.

Sonia will work temporarily in the new chip shop to let the new owner settle in and find his surroundings.

She said: "After 36 years, the customers are always in my heart. I care for my customers. They're always happy. Me and my husband always look after our customers really.

"They are so nice. I know all the customers that come in here. I know all their stories. I know everything, because it's been a really long time. We shared our lives with the customers."

To show their appreciation of all their customers over the years, the family have put a heartfelt sign on the chip shop door explaining that they are standing down.

It reads: "After 36 years of serving fish and chips to the Burton community, we regretfully inform you that we have decided to retire and the shop will now be under new management.

"The new owners will keep the shop closed until the end of April.

"It has been a pleasure serving, and we thank you for your custom.

"We will miss you all!!"

