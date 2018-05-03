Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Animal cruelty is rife in Derbyshire with shock figures revealing that the county has the highest number of cases in the East Midlands - including brutal ill-treatment of horses, cats and dogs.

Derbyshire is officially a blackspot in the East Midlands for animal abuse, according to shock new figures released by the RSPCA.

The animal charity has revealed that the number of animal abuse cases rose last year to 3,157 incidents - with nine new animal welfare concerns being investigated by inspectors every day.

There were more complaints in Derbyshire than in Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, making it the cruellest place for animal abuse in the East Midlands.

The figure has been released as part of the RSPCA’s annual cruelty statistics, which shows that nationally 141,760 complaints about animal welfare were investigated in 2017. In contrast, 2,902 complaints were investigated in Nottinghamshire, 2,277 in Leicestershire and 1,820 in Northamptonshire.

Cases investigated by the RSPCA in Derbyshire in the last year included two horses found dead and decomposing in a stable, with another four horses suffering from emaciation and ill-health in Overseal. A family were subsequently banned from keeping horses for life.

In another horrendous case, thirty cats and a ferret were left to fend for themselves in conditions described as "horrific."

The most calls received related to dogs with 1,803 reports of abuse, followed by 719 for cats and 397 for horses and ponies.

Simon Parker, the RSPCA’s chief inspector for Derbyshire, said: "Animal cruelty horrifies much of today’s society and this figure tells us that there are suffering animals in the county who need our help every day.

"We are very grateful to everyone who takes the time to raise concerns. A call from a member of the public not only helps to give a voice to animals in desperate need but it helps our officers investigate and bring animal abusers to justice.

"It is shocking that people can be capable of such deliberate brutality towards animals, but equally it drives us on to ensure that perpetrators of animal cruelty are put before the courts.

"There are too many acts of deliberate cruelty including animals being beaten or starved to death. One which has stayed in my mind is a bird who was deliberately burnt alive, which was filmed and posted online.

"Either way, our officers are under increased pressure having to respond to more calls and investigate more complaints, but it is thanks to their dedication, as well as RSPCA staff and volunteers, that we are able to transform the lives of thousands of animals in Derbyshire each year."

Chief Inspector Parker urged people to keep reporting concerns on the RSPCA cruelty helpline number - 0300 1234 999 - which operates 24 hours a day.

He said: "Don’t be afraid to call - we will always do our best to respond as quickly as we can."