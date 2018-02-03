Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vandals have targeted a rotting Burton bridge which has been forced to close after being branded a safety risk.

Rotting wooden sleepers on the little-known Cattle Bridge, as it is called, has prompted borough council chiefs to temporarily shut the structure, marking the second time a bridge to Burton has been closed in three months, albeit this one much less controversially so!

However, the bridge has now been closed for four months and it is not yet known when it will reopen.

St Peter's Bridge, across the River Trent, is a main route in and out of town and when this closed for three months last year it caused major issues for commuters and traders.

Cattle Bridge, on the Washlands, has been a lot less problemic.

They are now looking contractors who can replace the sleepers.

The small footbridge, which crosses the Peel's Cut waterway behind Burton Library, was closed for the first time in November, at the tail-end of St Peter's Bridge's controversial closure for urgent repair works to its rusted bearings.

Burton Bridge, the other main route across the River Trent, is expected to close this summer for similar work.

Thankfully, the latest bridge closure has gone largely unnoticed.

While temporary fencing was installed, banning the public from using the Cattle Bridge, this was pulled down and destroyed by vandals in December.

Heras fencing, which is metal fencing designed for construction sites, is now in place around the bridge, which is located between Burton Bridge and Andressey Bridge, while East Staffordshire Borough Council sources contractors to carry out repairs.

A spokesman for the council said: "As a safety measure the Cattle Bridge on the Washlands was closed in November.

"Contractors are currently being sourced to carry out remedial maintenance work so that the bridge can be reopened as soon as possible.

"The wooden sleeper have rotted and there is a safety risk to people crossing so we cordoned it off.

"Heras fencing has been erected around the bridge as the original temporary fencing had been pulled down and vandalised allowing people to access the bridge."

The Cattle Bridge leads onto the Washlands next to the River Trent and to the rugby grounds.

There is little information on the Cattle Bridge but Peel's Cut was dug in the 1780s by Robert Peel from the west bank of the river near the Branston boundary to power a cotton mill he had opened at Bond End.

Known as Peel's Cut, it survived until the late 1960s when it was filled in, along with most of the channels which had created the islands in the river. Now just a stream remains.