An appeal has been launched to track down a missing dog, who has been described as "extremely anxious", after she escaped from a home in Burton.

Maisie, a two to three-year-old bulldog and shar-pei cross dog, escaped from her home in Weir Bank, Stapenhill, on Friday, December 29.

However, her owners have warned members of the public not to approach, call or attempt to catch the dog who is described as "timid and extremely anxious".

The ginger female had on a red nylon and half choke chain collar when she went missing, they have said.

Anyone with information can contact the editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or via the Burton Mail Facebook page.