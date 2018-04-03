Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton charity which works to help underprivileged children is appealing for help from the public after a huge increase in demand.

The Young Ones was set up in 2017 by several volunteers who wanted to help under-privileged children in need in the Burton area.

One of those involved in its creation was Clive Lawton, who is also the area co-ordinator for the nationwide scheme, Operation Christmas Child.

The scheme sees shoe boxes filled with treats and toys distributed to poorer children all over the world who would not otherwise have any presents to open on Christmas Day.

Last year, 300 gift boxes were handed out to children in need across Burton and the surrounding areas through Operation Christmas Child.

However Mr Lawton said he wanted to set up the new charity to support under-privileged children not only at Christmas, but for any special day they might have throughout the year, so came up with The Young Ones charity.

He said: "We have helped so many children and young people at Christmas and the response from the public has been fantastic. But it's not just Christmas that some children are missing out on presents.

"We want to have a stock of gifts all year round so that they can be given presents at other times of the year, such as Easter or their birthdays."

Any child in need is eligible to receive a gift, with the only requirement being they are aged under 14.

This year, The Young Ones has seen a huge increase in demand, meaning that volunteers are on the hunt for a room which can be used to store and assemble gifts.

Children who benefit from the presents are referred from many sources including school teachers and neighbours of children in need, he said

This room could be provided by a business with some spare space or a member of the public who might have a garage that is not being used for free.

Mr Lawton said: "What we need is a room about the size of a double garage or larger to keep our stock on self-supporting shelving and an area where a few tables can be set up as an assembling area. This room needs to be dry and clean with lighting.

"We are wanting to hear from anyone who might be able to help, whether it be a company that can offer a spare room or a homeowner with a garage not in use. Any area that is going spare would be invaluable to our cause."

Anyone who thinks they may be able to help the charity is urged to call Clive Lawton on 07939 012458.