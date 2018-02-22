Four robbers used axes, crowbars and knives to target a Stretton supermarket this morning in what police have described as a "terrifying ordeal".
Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the Co-op store, in Main Street, was targeted just after 6am this morning, Thursday, February 22.
The robbers they tied up four members of staff using cable tie and stole a number of items from the store including scratch cards and cash.
Staff from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but there were no serious injuries.
Here's everything we know so far:
- The incident happened just after 6am this morning.
- Four robbers targeted the shop and tied up staff using cable ties.
- The thieves stole scratch cards and cash.
- Police closed off the store as investigation got under way.
- Police appealed for witnesses just after 12pm.
- Nearby residents describe incident as "scary" and "horrendous".
- Man who lives on premises said he thinks they targeted just as the shop was opening.
- Staff are left shaken but unharmed by incident.
- One staff member suffered from shock and was seen to by a paramedic from West Midlands Ambulance Service.
- Councillor Len Milner, from East Staffordshire Borough Council, called the incident a "disgrace".