The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four robbers used axes, crowbars and knives to target a Stretton supermarket this morning in what police have described as a "terrifying ordeal".

Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the Co-op store, in Main Street, was targeted just after 6am this morning, Thursday, February 22.

The robbers they tied up four members of staff using cable tie and stole a number of items from the store including scratch cards and cash.

Staff from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but there were no serious injuries.

Here's everything we know so far: