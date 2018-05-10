Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Asda has scrapped a controversial £99 petrol pump 'deposit' scheme after heavy backlash from customers.

Unhappy shoppers were told those using the pay-and-pump facilities at chosen Asda petrol stations had a £99 'deposit' added to their fuel bill as a way to guarantee customers had enough money to pay for their fuel.

But following the outcry Asda said it would "suspend" the scheme as bosses learned some banks could not immediately return the holding charge and did not want to "risk harming customers' trust", MoneySavingExpert reports.

Many loyal customers of Asda, which has a fuel station in Burton Road, Woodville, took to social media after spotting the missing money after filling up at the supermarket's pumps.

But the 'deposit-style' process is not unique to Asda - it is an industry-wide policy update through MasterCard and Visa.

Customers could have been turned away at 'pay at the pump' sites if they do not have enough funds to cover the £99 pre-authorisation payment - the equivalent to a full tank, critics have said.

The change had been brought in to protect both customers and garages, to ensure that motorists did not fill up with more fuel than they could afford.

If customers did not have £99, MasterCard said that a further step would be made available to petrol stations which would allow them to check what funds the customer had available, enabling a lower value of fuel to be dispensed.

Visa says that the pay-at-pump payments would have meant that an initial £99 would have been held against the account while the fuel was dispensed, ensuring the customer had the sufficient funds to pay for the fuel.