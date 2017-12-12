Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ashby pervert, snared by paedophile hunters when he sent them photographs of his private parts thinking he was messaging a 14-year-old girl, has avoided jail.

Christopher Smith also tried to get "Emily" to send him naked pictures of herself on the toilet and tried to arrange to meet up with her for sex, Derby Crown Court heard.

When police raided the 26-year-old's home, which was then in Hilton, and seized a mobile phone, they found it contained more than 100 sick child abuse images, including pictures and video of a baby being raped.

Sarah Allen, prosecuting, said Smith first started talking to the apparent teen over an internet dating site in November last year.

She said: "In fact, it was two men who had set up a fake profile pretending to be a 14-year-old girl called Emily and the defendant began a series of online conversations with her.

"Very quickly, he started asking her sexual questions about herself, asking about the size of her breasts and asked her to send him pictures of herself using the toilets at school.

"He sent a photograph of his private parts and told her that he would like to meet her and have sex with her."

Miss Allen said Smith then began asking questions about when her parents might be out and tried to arrange to meet her.

She said the two men who set up "Emily’s" online account took their information to the police and Smith was arrested.

She said he first told officers that "his Hotmail account had been hacked" but, in a second interview, admitted what he had done, saying he "had been a bit of an idiot".

Miss Allen said analysis of his mobile phone found it to contain 103 child abuse images or movies, including 36 that were of the most serious category A.

She said: "The most serious included a baby and a three-year-old girl being raped and other images were across a wide age range from babies to 13-year-olds."

Smith pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child into sexual activity and three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

Supported by his family in the public gallery, he cried in the dock as he was handed a three-year community order at Derby Crown Court.

Recorder Andrew Easteal said: "There is something about this offending you need to get into your head.

"And that is that the person responsible for what happened to the children in these images is you.

"This abuse is fuelled by you and happens because of you."

Justin Ablott, for Smith, who since his arrest has moved from Rodney Close in Hilton to an address in Marlborough Way, Ashby, said his client had "long-standing problems that began in childhood" that had been recognised in both a psychiatrist’s report and one prepared by the probation service.

He said: "It has particularly affected his emotional development and that was exacerbated by a road accident in 2011 which left him in a high-dependency unit for three months but that is no excuse for this offending."

Speaking after sentencing, an NSPCC spokesman said: "The images Smith viewed showed incredibly vulnerable children being subjected to the most horrific acts. These are real victims who must live with the life-long damage child sexual abuse can cause.

"By possessing these awful images, Smith has helped to feed an industry which sustains itself by putting children through hell.

"His attempts to groom someone he thought to be a young girl also serve as a warning to parents and carers of how offenders often target children online.

"Parents can help keep children safe on the internet by having conversations with them about their online lives and by encouraging them to seek help whenever they need it."

Expert advice is also available through the charity’s Net Aware website or the NSPCC and O2’s online safety helpline on 0808 800 5002.