A motorist was left with a boot-print on his face after he was stamped on when his car was run of the road by a gang of thugs.

The driver, 48, has now spoken of his terrifying ordeal and says he has no idea why he was targeted. He was also left with concussion and a serious arm injury, which required hospital treatment.

He had been in his Mercedes with his wife when the gang struck in the late-night attack near Moira.

The husband and wife, who do not wish to be named, have now relived their ordeal in the hope of seeing the men caught.

His wife, 46, said she had been enjoying a night out on the town with a colleague from work when she asked her husband to collect her and take her home.

While travelling along Ashby Road near to Norris Hill, the pair were overtaken by a small dark-coloured car.

She said: "As we were going around the bend we were overtaken by a small dark car which kept putting its brakes on and swerving in front of us. It was really scary and we had no idea what they were trying to do.

"They forced us to stop and we stupidly got out of the car.

"They also got out of the car and two men ran towards my husband and started hitting and kicking him- then another man ran towards him and I tried to intercept him so he couldn’t get to my husband. I grabbed hold of him and held on to his coat or hood. I was scared but I wanted to stop him from getting to my husband.

"He swung me around and kicked me. He kept saying to me 'what are you going to do?' that was all that was said by any of them."

The woman said she remembers looking over at her husband to see him curled up in the foetal position while the thugs stamped on his face.

She said: "It was terrifying. I was on the floor too and I was shouting out the registration number of the car as much as I could see and remember. When they jumped back into the car we managed to get home and I called the police and the ambulance service straight away.

"My husband was in a bad way and had a boot print on his face where they had stamped on him. His arm was completely shattered and he was concussed so he kept saying the same thing over and over again. It was horrible."

The woman said she is "sure the attack was intentional" and it has had a lasting impact on her family.

She said: "We went through every avenue with the police as to who or why someone would do this but no matter how much we racked our brains we just have no idea. I do think it was intentional - it just seemed that they were out to cause trouble.

"For them not to say anything and they seemed so ready for confrontation it didn’t matter who it was going to be - there was going to be someone that got in their way.

"My husband has a military background and I think of myself as a very strong woman so we won’t let this make us become victims, but it is very unnerving.

"I am sure someone would have seen something and now we need them to help us get these people off the streets before something like this happens to someone else."

The attack happened on Sunday, February 18, with details only released this week by police.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said an investigation has been launched into the incident and that they are keen to find those responsible.

He said: "At about 12.10am on February 18, the couple’s car, a grey Mercedes B200, was overtaken at speed on Ashby Road near to Norris Hill, by another vehicle which forced them off the road.



"Three or four men got out and assaulted the couple before driving off in the direction of Conkers Adventure Park.



"One of the victims, a 48-year-old man, sustained arm and facial injuries and was taken to Nottingham's Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment. He has since been discharged.



"A woman, 46, sustained minor injuries."

The suspects were described as white, in their late teens to early 20s, and were clean-shaven. Their vehicle was said to be a small dark coloured car.

The police want to hear from anyone who was in the area around this time and saw either of the vehicles being driven or the incident itself.



If you have any information that can help with the investigation please call Leicestershire Police on 101 and quote incident 2 of February 18.