A thug who sliced off part of his ex-wife's ear with a flick knife so no other man would look at her has failed to convince top judges to overturn his conviction and set him free.

Patrick Reilly was originally locked up for nine years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on December 12 last year.

But London's Appeal Court ruled in January that his original sentence was "unduly lenient" and Reilly had his jail term upped to 14 years.

Today, the 38-year-old, of Rugby Close, Ashby, argued before the same court that his convictions were 'unsafe'.

Reilly had been found guilty of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article, Judge Nicholas Dean QC said.

He attacked his ex-wife, Kathleen Reilly, because she had left him and he wanted to make sure no man would ever 'look at her again'.

On April 4 last year, the victim was woken by a knock at her front door in Bloxwich, Walsall.

She opened the door and was confronted by Reilly, his sister Deborah Jane Corcoran, 45, of Stone Close, Ashby, and her daughter, Kelly Marie Corcoran, 26, of Vicarage Road, Whitehall, Bristol.

They forced their way in and assaulted her in the presence of her children. She was punched and kicked and had part of her ear cut off.

The prosecution case was that Reilly and the Corcorans' were part of a joint enterprise to cause the victim 'really serious harm'.

The two women were also convicted of wounding with intent. Deborah Corcoran got six years, later increased to eight years, while her daughter got five years.

Reilly complained of 'inconsistencies and contradictions' in the evidence, but Judge Dean said these were 'matters for the jury to consider'.

He also pointed out that he had been convicted by a jury of 11, not 12, but the judge said 'no unfairness' was caused by one juror being discharged.

Reilly argued that the trial should have been adjourned so that he could seek expert evidence on whether the victim's injury was caused by a knife or a bite.

But Judge Dean said the trial judge was 'quite right not to do so'.

"There are no arguable grounds that the convictions were in any was less than safe," ruled the judge, who was sitting with Lord Justice Davis and Mr Justice King.

The appeal was dismissed.