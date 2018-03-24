The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 31-year-old Stapenhill woman has been jailed after assaulting three people in one day in Burton.

Louise Upton, of Main Street, appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court where she admitted a string of charges.

She admitted assaulting a police officer, a woman and a man, in Burton, all on March 10. She also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Burton, also on March 10.

Upton also admitted stealing clothing from Matalan, Burton, on February 3. She has been jailed for 12 weeks because she was on bail at the time of the offences.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £378 compensation with a £115 victim surcharge.

Other local criminals who have appeared in court:

Nicholas Goring, 38, of Lonsdale Road, Branston, admitted stealing cables and electronic leads worth £170 from B&M, in Uttoxeter, on March 10.

He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

He has been jailed for 16 weeks because he breached a suspended sentence. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Kelvin Little, 33, of Alexander Road, Burton, admitted stealing two bottles of alcohol from Tesco, Burton, on March 2.

He also admitted stealing a perfume gift set worth £50, from Boots, Burton, on January 12; two Storm Flower perfume sets worth £35.98, from Boots, Burton, on March 11; CDs belonging to a woman in Burton on February 28; and stealing a satnav worth £90, from a woman, in Burton, on February 28.

He also admitted assaulting a man in Burton on March 2 and breaching a bail condition on March 4.

He has been jailed for six weeks because he breached a community order. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £153.98 compensation.