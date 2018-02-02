The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three men arrested on suspicion of carrying out a series of ATM thefts are due to appear at Leicester Crown Court next week.

They have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on Friday, February 9.

Heathan Hall, 27, of Copt Oak, Markfield, has been charged with:

Conspiring to steal motor vehicles between 18 May and 7 October at various locations in Leicestershire.

Conspiring to commit burglaries other than a dwelling with intent to steal between 18 May and 7 October at various locations in Leicestershire.

Wayne Smith, 35, of Manor Road, Barlestone, has been charged with:

Conspiring to steal motor vehicles between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire.

Conspiring to commit burglaries other than a dwelling with intent to steal between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire.

Swaly Price, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

Conspiring to steal motor vehicles between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire.

Conspiring to commit burglaries other than a dwelling with intent to steal between May 18 and October 7 at various locations in Leicestershire.

All three were committed to Leicester Crown Court after appearing at Leicester Magistrates' Court on January 13, where they entered no plea.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Crown Court on February 9.