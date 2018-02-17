Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Ay up, it's going to be a belter, duck" could become a common occurrence for Burton and South Derbyshire weather reports as the Met Office looks to make some changes.

The weather forecaster has announced that it is looking to introduce regional terms into its reporting.

Substitute words for differing weather conditions could be brought in to match the region in which it is being reported.

Could this mean "It's chucking it down in Burton, duck" or "It's proper caning it down, shug," as opposed to "there will be bouts of heavy rain and strong winds across East Staffordshire"?

The Met Office has also revealed the most popular terms for heavy rain in the UK as part of its survey on regional weather terms, and they include "lashing", "tipping" and "bucketing".

Derrick Ryall, head of public weather service at the Met Office, said that the aim is to help people across the UK understand the forecast with as much ease as possible, and embrace the breadth and diversity of language.

He said: "The range of slang for rain alone demonstrates the breadth and diversity of the English language and the varying terminology used across different parts of the UK.

"As the UK's National Weather Service, we're always looking to improve the way weather forecasts are communicated, to make them as useful as possible and increase their understanding.

"Ultimately we hope to use the insights from our research to tap into local dialects and vocabulary to make it easier for people across the UK to understand the forecast and make informed decisions based on it.

"Who knows, in time, to avoid misinterpretation, this could mean providing targeted regional weather reports in local dialects."

The Met Office is also looking into its usage of symbols to avoid further confusion.

It found that only 28 per cent of people identified the grey cloud symbol as meaning it was forecast to be an overcast day.

Around 81 per cent also thought it meant rain.

It is also looking to adapt its usage of terms such as "it'll be a cold day" to reflect how people in each area would class that temperature.

For instance, after research in January the Met Office found that two-fifths of people in London described 15 degrees Celsius as cold, whereas three quarters of people in East Anglia, Wales and the South West identified it as being warm.

Which weather terms from Burton and South Derbyshire would you like to see mentioned in forecasts?