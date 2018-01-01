Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Meet baby Reuben – the first child born at Queen's Hospital, Burton in 2018.

Young Reuben Varghese was born on New Year's Day weighing 6lb 13oz at 6.10am to parents Jimi Varghese and Bobby Mayuras.

Having been originally due on Thursday, December 28, 33-year-old mother Jimi today expressed her delight that her little baby boy had finally arrived.

Explaining what it was like giving birth on New Year’s Day, Jimi, from Burton, said: "I just feel really tired. It was a long night! But he was overdue so I'm pleased that he's here."

Reuben becomes the fourth member of the family, joining his older sister, six-year-old Michelle Varghese.

As a tradition on the delivery suite at Queen's Hospital, the first baby born in a new year is given a small toy teddy bear, which became little Reuben's first ever toy.

At the time of writing, Reuben was one of three babies born at the Belvedere Road hospital, with another three expected later on in the day on what has been described as a 'quiet' day on the delivery ward by nurses.

Meanwhile, a woman from Swadlincote gave birth to her second child on the cusp of the New Year at the Royal Derby Hospital.

Corrina Dehavilland, 26, of Alexandra Road, gave birth to George Anthony Smith, 8lb 5oz, at 3.33am on today, New Year's Day.

Labour began at around 6pm on New Year's Eve, and Corrina told the Burton Mail that the nine-hour birth at Derby Hospital was "very smooth" and "over quite quickly".

George is Corrina and her partner Andrew's second child, with a five-year-old daughter called Layla. She was born at Queen's Hospital in Burton, they said.

Young George was two days early, and Corrina says he is already looking like a "mummy's boy".

She said: "He's definitely a mummy's boy, he's got lovely chubby cheeks. He looks just like his mum, Layla looks more like her dad.

"We named him Anthony after Andrew's late father, so we just had to have that, and we chose George just because we liked the sound of it.

"It wasn't as simple as the first birth, but once it started it was over quite quickly and was very smooth.

"We are both just over the moon and are now just waiting for family to come round this afternoon and see him a bit at the time. We don't want to overwhelm him and then it'll be settling in back at home.

"It was quite of a shock. We didn't expect him so soon. Now it's just the slow progress and recovering, getting back to normal again."