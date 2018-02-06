Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bosses behind proposals to bring a £20 million development of the old Bargates site in Burton, which would cut car parking spaces, have dismissed claims the area is already full to capacity with cars.

Developers behind the plan for the land off High Street in the town wants to reduce the number of spaces from a total of 179 to 141 if the application to turn the seven-acre site into 140 homes is approved by council bosses.

Burton Civic Society is opposed to the plan, saying it felt the scheme would be an inappropriate use of the site and that it was concerned abut the loss of the 38 parking spaces.

Society members took photographs of the parking at the site which it claims showed the car park was full to capacity.

However, applicant Jessup Build Develop said parking requirements at the car parks varied from day to day and that parking spaces earmarked as part of the new development were in line with council guidelines.

East Staffordshire Borough Council has said that the reduced number of spaces on the application were sufficient and that any overspill could be taken on by nearby car parks.

The three photographs were taken by civic society member Ian Siddalls. The group has officially objected to the proposal, claiming the car parks on the site - the larger Meadowside Leisure Centre one and the smaller site off High Street, were full to capacity.

The Meadowside one would reduce in spaces under the scheme, and the car park off High Street would be lost altogether.

Mr Siddalls' photographs were triggered by an article published in the Burton Mail on January 16 quoting Jessup Build Develop's managing director Clive Jessup who said the current car parks were not being used to full capacity.

In response, Mr Siddalls says he took the photographs, saying: "I'm just concerned where on earth will people park if this ridiculous, over-sized development plan continues?"

A masterplan of the proposed layout of the development will see the two cars reconfigured. The smaller High Street car park will be lost, while the Meadowside one will be changed so it has a total of 141 spaces.

Mr Jessup was sent the photographs by the Burton Mail and said in response: "We are providing the car park spaces as defined by the council. Current temporary spaces will be replaced with permanent well-lit and defined spaces nearer to the leisure centre.

"Parking requirements obviously can vary from week days to weekends, time of day and weather.

"We do not make random decisions about parking capacity on any of our developments.

"We do consult the relevant experts and planning authorities about capacity and abide by their recommendations as we have done at Bargates."

Architect Steve Faizey, whose designs have been used to create the masterplan, said: "The take-up of car parking spaces will naturally vary between weekdays and weekends, on the time of day and weather conditions.

"While it is acknowledged that there appears to be full occupancy in the photographs there is no indication of how long that full occupancy occurred. Also the photographs do not show all of the spaces."

A spokesman for the borough council said: "Following a comprehensive assessment, the council has identified that 141 car parking spaces will be sufficient to accommodate both Meadowside Leisure Centre users and those who park when visiting the town centre.

"On the rare occasions that the car park might be full, such as at Christmas and an overspill is required, drivers can use other car parks available nearby, such as Burton Library. However, the car park is at its busiest at peak times for the Meadowside Leisure Centre which is after 4pm on weekdays and weekends, when many businesses in the town are closed."

The scheme for 140 homes will include 72 sheltered apartments, 24 private apartments and 44 houses. There will be two shops and vehicle access.

The long-awaited planning application has been finally submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council, which will rule on the future of the scheme on a date yet to be fixed.

It comes as Burton Civic Society blasted the scheme, branding it "entirely inappropriate" for the "unique riverside location".

Society members described the Bargates designs as an "architecturally-mediocre, bland and unambitious scheme which would fail to stimulate the night-time economy and would attract abuse and anti-social behaviour".

The applicant has chosen not to respond to this criticism until after the end of the consultation period.

Originally a shopping centre, Bargates' last remaining business, Superbowl 2000, closed in 2007 to enable Tesco to build a superstore in its place.

However, the borough council rejected the supermarket chain's proposal due to traffic concerns.

Tesco later moved its application to Hawkins Lane, but axed the plans due to financial struggles.

The site was finally demolished in 2011 and has since become a designated "village green".

What you have to say

Burton Mail readers have joined the civic society in calling for more entertainment facilities to be included in the plan for the site, with one calling the proposal “a wasted opportunity in a prime location full of potential”.

It comes after the applicant Jessup Build Develops told the Burton Mail that the town also has a cinema when asked about calls from readers who were disappointed that more entertainment was not included..

Posting on to the Burton Mail’s website Adem said: “Out of touch with modern life. What a wasted opportunity in a prime location full of potential.”

However, Raggy2121 said the designs were acceptable for what will be used in the town, saying: “Fair play. It is their choice. Nobody uses bowling alleys, if they did we’d still have one!!

Meanwhile, the majority of posters to Facebook said they would prefer more entertainment on the site and in the town as a whole.

Simon Stokes said: “I am constantly leaving Burton to go have fun - to go bowling, to go skating because Burton has changed. Bring back bowling!”

Michelle Cawley said: “There is nothing in Burton apart from a cinema and the swimming baths. We need things that we can do as a family like bowling, roller skating, ice skating.”

Melissa Day agreed saying: “It would be an ideal place for bowling, lazer quest, arcades, roller skating, crazy golf and ice skating. Burton needs something like this then people wouldn’t need to go further afield like Derby.

"They could stay in their own town. It would be ideal for people who cannot afford to go out of town and would boost Burton’s economy. I just think it’s mad how nothing has been done about this. The town seriously needs a boost in something fun and it’s what the people of the town keep asking for.”

Sylvia Hazlehurst said Burton needed to take a look at the success of Barton and Willington marinas. She said: “I think more should be made of the riverside location. What a great opportunity for leisure there. You only have to look at Barton and Willington marinas to see the fantastic opportunities they have and the numbers they attract. This plan is such a waste of super chance for our town.”